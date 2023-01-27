Sensex drops nearly 300 points, Nifty below 18,000

Sensex, Nifty fall in early trade on selling in banking shares, Reliance Industries

International oil benchmark Brent crude edged up 0.38 per cent to $87.80 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 27 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 11:14 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty fell in early trade on Friday dragged down by banking shares and Reliance Industries along with continuous foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tanked 578.19 points to 59,626.87 in initial trade. The broader NSE Nifty fell 144.7 points to 17,747.25.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

Tata Motors, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green, while Hong Kong quoted marginally lower.

Markets in the US had ended higher on Thursday.

Stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of Republic Day.

International oil benchmark Brent crude edged up 0.38 per cent to $87.80 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,393.94 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

"Traders will now gear up for the next 2-big catalysts; interest-rate decision from the Federal Reserve to trickle in on February 1, and the Union Budget for 2023-24 to be presented on the same day," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The 30-share BSE barometer had plunged 773.69 points or 1.27 per cent to 60,205.06 on Wednesday. The Nifty had declined by 226.35 points or 1.25 per cent to 17,891.95.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 