Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 474.46 points or 0.71 per cent to settle at its fresh all-time closing high of 67,571.90.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2023, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 17:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record high levels on Thursday, driven by unabated foreign capital inflows and intense buying in banking and FMCG stocks.

The benchmark recovered all its early lost ground during the afternoon trade. During the day, it rallied 521.73 points or 0.77 per cent to hit its lifetime intra-day peak of 67,619.17.

The NSE Nifty climbed 146 points or 0.74 per cent to end at its record closing high of 19,979.15. During the session, it soared 158.7 points or 0.80 per cent to reach its fresh record high of 19,991.85.

ITC was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and JSW Steel.

On the other hand, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro were the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 1,165.47 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the green. The US markets ended in positive territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.13 per cent to $79.56 a barrel.

