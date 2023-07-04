Sensex, Nifty hit their fresh all-time high levels

Sensex, Nifty hit their fresh all-time high levels

This is a developing story.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 04 2023, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 09:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sensex, Nifty hit their fresh all-time high levels in early trade.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
Sensex
Nifty
Business News
BSE
NSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

How Japan plans to release Fukushima water into ocean

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Study uncovers hidden gems in Bengaluru's night skies

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 