Sensex, Nifty open lower as metals tumble again

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2022, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2022, 09:43 ist

Indian shares fell on Wednesday after posting a near 2% jump in the previous session, as investors fretted over rising inflation and aggressive policy tightening by central banks,

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.9% to 15,493.55, as of 0358 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.9% to 52,062.16. Both indexes had clocked their best session in three weeks on Tuesday.

India's 10-year benchmark yield was down marginally to 7.41%, from its previous close of 7.48%.

Asian stocks fell in volatile trade, failing to extend an overnight Wall Street rally, while the Japanese yen hit a fresh 24-year low against the dollar.

Metal stocks declined in India, after a short rebound on Tuesday, with the Nifty Metal index trading 3.2% lower.

The Nifty energy index lost 1.6%, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Gas Authority of India down 4%, each.

Brent crude was down at $113.32 per barrel, after a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs.

