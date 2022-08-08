Sensex, Nifty open lower as top lender SBI falls 3%

Sensex on Monday declined 121.28 points to 58,266.65 in the early trade, while Nifty fell 37.75 points to 17,359.75.

Benchmark equity indeces were weighed down by a fall in the country's top lender State Bank of India by nearly 3 per cent after weak quarterly earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.12 per cent at 17,376.90, as of 0353 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.11 per cent to 58,323.48. The benchmark indexes on Friday had logged their third straight weekly gain, advancing 1.4 per cent each.

Shares of State Bank of India were down after the bank on Saturday missed estimates with a 6.7 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit hit by investment losses.

The Indian rupee opened lower against the dollar on Monday, tracking broad decline in Asian peers.

Equities in broader Asia were subdued on Monday following a solid US payrolls data that pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

(With inputs from Reuters)

