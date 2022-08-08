Sensex, Nifty open lower as top lender SBI falls 3%

Sensex, Nifty open lower as top lender SBI falls 3%

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 09:47 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Monday declined 121.28 points to 58,266.65 in the early trade, while Nifty fell 37.75 points to 17,359.75. 

Benchmark equity indeces were weighed down by a fall in the country's top lender State Bank of India by nearly 3 per cent after weak quarterly earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.12 per cent at 17,376.90, as of 0353 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.11 per cent to 58,323.48. The benchmark indexes on Friday had logged their third straight weekly gain, advancing 1.4 per cent each.

Shares of State Bank of India were down after the bank on Saturday missed estimates with a 6.7 per cent fall in first-quarter net profit hit by investment losses.

The Indian rupee opened lower against the dollar on Monday, tracking broad decline in Asian peers.

Equities in broader Asia were subdued on Monday following a solid US payrolls data that pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

(With inputs from Reuters)

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News
SBI

What's Brewing

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

What makes Northeast's athletes click

What makes Northeast's athletes click

 