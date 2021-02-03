Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note as Reliance drags

Sensex, Nifty open on a flat note as Reliance drags

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2021, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2021, 09:50 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex dropped nearly 60 points to 49,738.45 in the opening session, while Nifty shed 3.10 points to 14,644.75. 

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.21% to 14,612.45 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.27% at 49,661.62. The indexes had risen as much as 0.7% and 0.87%, respectively, to all-time highs in pre-open trade.

Shares of Future Retail dropped 5% after an Indian court blocked Future Group's retail asset sale to Reliance Industries on objections raised by e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

Shares of Reliance Industries fell 0.98% and was the biggest drag on the index.

Drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 5.3% after a report said India is expected to grant emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine soon.

Dr. Reddy's has a partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund that covers clinical trials of the vaccine and distribution rights for India.

(With inputs from Reuters)

