Sensex, Nifty rally for second day amid firm global trends

Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended on a positive note on Wednesday, mainly due to buying in healthcare, financial and commodity stocks amid a firm trend in global equities.
Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 139.91 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at 58,214.59. During the day, it jumped 344.1 points or 0.59 per cent to 58,418.78.
The broader NSE Nifty climbed 44.40 points or 0.26 per cent to end at 17,151.90.
Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Power Grid were the major gainers.
Also Read | Asia hopes for best on banks, much rests with Federal Reserve
NTPC, Axis Bank, Nestle, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.
In Asia, Seoul, Japan, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets ended in the green.
Equity markets in Europe were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade. The US markets ended significantly higher on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.31 per cent to $75.09 per barrel.
Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,454.63 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai
Animals living with humans evolve similar features
Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn
1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million
26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report
Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity
Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word
6 cities that are reimagining urban life
Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru
10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease