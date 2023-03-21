Sensex, Nifty rebound nearly 1% on firm global trends, buoyed by Reliance

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent at close on Tuesday amid firm trends in global equities and buying in index major Reliance Industries and banking stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 445.73 points or 0.77 per cent to settle at 58,074.68. During the day, it rallied 504.38 points or 0.87 per cent to 58,133.33.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 119.10 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 17,107.50.

Among the Sensex stocks, Reliance Industries climbed the most by 3.11 per cent. Bajaj Finance, Titan, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the other major winners.

Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Asian Paints were among the biggest laggards.

In Asia, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai markets ended higher.

European markets were trading in the green during afternoon trade. The US markets ended in positive territory on Monday.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.65 per cent to $74.27 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,545.87 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.