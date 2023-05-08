Sensex, Nifty rebound over 1% as global markets rally

Sensex, Nifty rebound over 1% amid rally in global markets

Value buying in index heavyweights Reliance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank added to the momentum

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 08 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 16:54 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) logo is seen at the BSE building in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded more than 1 per cent while Nifty reclaimed the 18,200 level on Monday, boosted by heavy buying in banking, financial and auto stocks amid a rally in global stock markets.

Besides, continuous foreign fund inflows further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 709.96 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 61,764.25. During the day, it jumped 799.9 points or 1.31 per cent to 61,854.19.

Also Read | $100 million proptech incubation fund to go live by Oct-Nov: CREDAI president Irani

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 195.40 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 18,264.40.

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank jumped 5.08 per cent. The other winners were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Value buying in index heavyweights Reliance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank added to the momentum.

Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo settled lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green. The US markets ended with significant gains on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.79 per cent to $76.65 per barrel.

The rupee pared initial gains to settle lower by 2 paise at 81.80 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday.

The BSE benchmark had tanked 694.96 points or 1.13 per cent to settle at 61,054.29 on Friday. The Nifty fell 186.80 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 18,069.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Markets
BSE
NSE
Nifty

Related videos

What's Brewing

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

Attention to detail in poll ads engages voter

 