Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty began the last trading day of this year on a positive note, helped by significant buying in metal and power stocks amid an overall firm trend in global equities.
Continuing its previous day's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 257.05 points to 61,390.93 in initial trade on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 73.7 points to 18,264.70.
From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, Titan, Tata Motors, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the major winners.
In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.
Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green.
Markets in the US ended in positive territory on Thursday.
The BSE benchmark had climbed 223.60 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,133.88 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 68.50 points or 0.38 per cent to end at 18,191.
International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.2 per cent to USD 82.26 per barrel.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 572.78 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
City startup aims toboost language learning
B’lurean sends out books and cookies on subscription
World population projected at 7.9 bn on New Year's Day
DH Toon | Students to learn 'corrected' history
Study shows Bengaluru will expand 58% by 2025
How many?! Pele's astonishing goal record
Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw