Sensex, Nifty settle higher for 4th consecutive day

Sensex, Nifty settle higher for 4th consecutive day, driven by RIL, HDFC gains

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, HDFC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the prominent winners

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 19 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 16:45 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Wednesday, rallying for the fourth straight session helped by buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 146.59 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 59,107.19. During the day, it rallied 439.09 points or 0.74 per cent to 59,399.69.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 25.30 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 17,512.25.

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, HDFC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement were the prominent winners.

Also Read | Rupee crosses 83 mark for first time against US dollar

NTPC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Dr Reddy's, Infosys and Maruti were among the laggards.

Among other Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled in the green.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals. Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.72 per cent higher at $90.54 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 153.40 crore, as per exchange data

