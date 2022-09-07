Sensex, Nifty settle lower amid weak global markets

Sensex, Nifty settle lower amid weak global markets

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 31.20 points or 0.18% to 17,624.40

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 07 2022, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 16:14 ist
From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and HDFC were major laggards. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by losses in banking stocks amid weak global market trends.

The 30-share Sensex declined by 168.08 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 59,028.91. During the day, it fell 474.1 points or 0.80 per cent to 58,722.89.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 31.20 points or 0.18 per cent to 17,624.40.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and HDFC were major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during the mid-session deals. The US markets had ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.99 per cent to $93.75 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,144.53 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Nifty
Sensex
Markets
Indian markets
shares
Stocks

What's Brewing

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

Calls pour in at animal rescue centres across Bengaluru

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

NASA's Webb catches Tarantula Nebula

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

In flood-hit Pakistan, rains damage archeological site

 