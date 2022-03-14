Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty above 16,700

Indian shares rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous week, as financial heavyweights advanced, while global investor sentiment was also buoyed by hopes of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.24 per cent to 16,670.20 by 0352 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.35 per cent to 55,746.
Most stocks markets in Asia firmed after both Russia and Ukraine gave their most upbeat assessment yet of prospects for talks.
In domestic news, investors will be looking out for data on February retail inflation, due later in the day, which likely slipped marginally, according to a Reuters poll last week.
In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Financial Services Index gained 1.15 per cent and 0.90 per cent, respectively.
HDFC Bank added 2.4 per cent after the company said on Saturday the central bank had lifted restrictions on some of its activities under its digital programme.
Among individual stocks, digital payments company Paytm slid 10.2 per cent, after the central bank barred Paytm Payments Bank from taking on new customers and ordered a comprehensive audit of its IT systems.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pickles bring in the moolah for home cooks
Should Russian athletes be barred from competition?
Did you know Aamir was to star in 'Nayak'?
Oscar-winning actor William Hurt passes away at 71
Forest department plans database of snake catchers
War censorship exposes Putin's leaky internet controls
Save Lalbagh lake from certain death
DH Toon | Ashok Gehlot, a BJP agent?
'The Power of the Dog', 'Dune' triumph at BAFTA Awards
MP shocker: Men sexually harass women in public view