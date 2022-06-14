Sensex opens 370 pts lower, Nifty below 15,700

Sensex on Tuesday tanked 374.72 points to 52,471.98 in early trade while Nifty fell 100.15 points to 15,674.25 in what seems a fallout of tumbling Asian shares across the board after Wall Street moved into a bear market.
Banking stocks were laggards on the 30-share index. Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were the worst hit.
Meanwhile benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China while the Japanese yen's continuing slide against the dollar paused.
Rupee opened 2 paise higher to 78.02 against US dollar in early trade.
More to follow...
