Sensex opens 370 pts lower, Nifty below 15,700

Sensex opens 370 pts lower, Nifty below 15,700

Banking stocks were laggards on the 30-share index. Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were the worst hit

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2022, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 09:45 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Tuesday tanked 374.72 points to 52,471.98 in early trade while Nifty fell 100.15 points to 15,674.25 in what seems a fallout of tumbling Asian shares across the board after Wall Street moved into a bear market.

Banking stocks were laggards on the 30-share index. Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were the worst hit.

Meanwhile benchmarks fell in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China while the Japanese yen's continuing slide against the dollar paused.

Rupee opened 2 paise higher to 78.02 against US dollar in early trade.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Markets
Bifty
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

How fashion giants recast plastic as good for Earth

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

Lost on the roads of Gandhi Bazaar

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

US approves first pill for treatment of alopecia

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

DH Toon | Bulldozers can't shake collective conscious!

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

'They bomb and they bomb': Anguish in Ukraine city

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

IISc develops unique footwear for people with diabetes

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

Rare dinosaur 'egg-in-egg' found in Madhya Pradesh

 