Sensex opens 400 points lower, Nifty falls to 17,117 amid Ukraine-Russia uncertainty

Both Sensex and Nifty opened in the red today and are trading lower following global cues as uncertainty looms over the Ukraine-Russia confrontation.

Except for Nifty Bank & Private Bank, all sectoral indices have seen cuts with Nifty Media deep in the red around 2 per cent followed by Nifty Oil & Gas, which is down by over a per cent.

However, bourses are off the lows with Nifty bouncing back from 17,070.70 and Sensex up from 57,705.80.

Titan India, TCS and Tech Mahindra are the biggest losers till 11 am with cuts ranging from 1.4-2.1 per cent each at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). While Maruti (over 1.5 per cent), IndusInd Bank (about 0.6 per cent) and ICICI Bank (about 0.9 per cent) were one of the few gainers in today’s trade so far.

Apart from global factors, India reported its retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers for January after market hours on Friday which jumped to 5.49 per cent and 5.74 per cent, respectively, according to the labour ministry. The hike in inflation was due to increasing costs of key foods.

The Reserve India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $1.763 billion to $630.19 billion in the week ending February 11.

Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research says that on Friday, US markets finished lower on growing concerns over intensifying Ukraine-Russia tensions and the possibility of the Fed rate tightening in reaction to decades-high inflation. Chepa says despite markets being under pressure, “investors remained optimistic about a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff.”

