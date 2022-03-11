Sensex opens in green, Nifty above 16,600

Sensex opens in green, Nifty above 16,600

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 11 2022, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 10:03 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Friday surged 201.23 points to 55,665.62 in the opening trade, while Nifty rose 41.95 points to 16,636.85. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Business News
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

DH Toon | Rahul buckles as Congress loses all states

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?

 