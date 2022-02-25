Sensex opens over 1,000 points higher, Nifty at 16,580

Sensex opens over 1,000 points higher, Nifty at 16,580

The Nifty public sector banking index and the Nifty Realty index were the top gainers, climbing more than 4% each

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 25 2022, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 09:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Markets tracked overnight gains on Wall Street on Friday, climbing more than 2 per cent after their biggest fall in over a year in the previous session after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 2.05 per cent at 16,580.95 by 0351 GMT, with most of its major sub-indexes trading higher. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.03 per cent at 55,638.96.

Both the indexes, however, were set to post their third straight weekly loss.

The Nifty public sector banking index and the Nifty Realty index were the top gainers, climbing more than 4 per cent each.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd rose more than 3 per cent in early trade after the National Stock Exchange said the company would be added in the Nifty 50 index from March 31, replacing Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Broader Asian markets also tracked overnight gains in US stocks, in a market reversal after President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
Business News
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

 