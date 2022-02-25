Sensex opens over 1,000 points higher, Nifty at 16,580

Markets tracked overnight gains on Wall Street on Friday, climbing more than 2 per cent after their biggest fall in over a year in the previous session after Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 2.05 per cent at 16,580.95 by 0351 GMT, with most of its major sub-indexes trading higher. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.03 per cent at 55,638.96.

Both the indexes, however, were set to post their third straight weekly loss.

The Nifty public sector banking index and the Nifty Realty index were the top gainers, climbing more than 4 per cent each.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd rose more than 3 per cent in early trade after the National Stock Exchange said the company would be added in the Nifty 50 index from March 31, replacing Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Broader Asian markets also tracked overnight gains in US stocks, in a market reversal after President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia.

Check out latest DH videos here