Sensex pares intra-day gains, closes 52 points lower

Sensex pares intra-day gains, closes 52 points lower; Nifty slips below 11,350

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 08 2020, 16:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 16:46 ist
Credit: PTI/file photo

Domestic equity benchmark Sensex pared all intra-day gains to end 52 points lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and HDFC amid weak global cues.

After swinging 471.03 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index ended 51.88 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 38,365.35.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 37.70 points or 0.33 per cent to 11,317.35.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ONGC, SBI and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and TCS were among the gainers.

Domestic equities traded on a positive note during the session, but pared all gains at the fag-end of the day tracking weak opening of European equities, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while stock exchanges in Europe opened in the red.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.69 per cent lower at USD 41.30 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 25 paise to close at 73.63 against the US dollar.

