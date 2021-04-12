Sensex plummets over 1,100 pts, Nifty below 15K

Sensex plummets over 1,100 points, Nifty below 15K in the opening session

Stocks across most industries declined, with financial shares being hit the hardest

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 12 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 09:49 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark indices plunged on Monday amid a relentless surge in coronavirus cases and as worst-hit of Maharashtra mulls a lockdown, threatening to derail recovery.

Sensex plummeted 1,108.73 points to 48,482.59 in the opening session while Nifty tanked 337.45 points to 14,497.40.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.25% at 14,506.25 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 2.19% lower at 48,500.79.

Stocks across most industries declined, with financial shares being hit the hardest. HDFC Bank and HDFC were the two biggest drags on the Nifty 50, falling nearly 3% each.

Maharashtra is considering a lockdown and could take a final decision this week, a senior government official said.

India's corporate earnings season kicks off from Monday, with software services firm Tata Consultancy Services expected to report March-quarter results.

Data on the country's retail inflation for March is also expected later in the day.

BSE
Sensex
Nifty
Markets

