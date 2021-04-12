Sensex plummets over 1,100 points, Nifty below 15K in the opening session

Benchmark indices plunged on Monday amid a relentless surge in coronavirus cases and as worst-hit of Maharashtra mulls a lockdown, threatening to derail recovery.
Sensex plummeted 1,108.73 points to 48,482.59 in the opening session while Nifty tanked 337.45 points to 14,497.40.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.25% at 14,506.25 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 2.19% lower at 48,500.79.
Stocks across most industries declined, with financial shares being hit the hardest. HDFC Bank and HDFC were the two biggest drags on the Nifty 50, falling nearly 3% each.
Maharashtra is considering a lockdown and could take a final decision this week, a senior government official said.
India's corporate earnings season kicks off from Monday, with software services firm Tata Consultancy Services expected to report March-quarter results.
Data on the country's retail inflation for March is also expected later in the day.
Recession drama 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA
This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19
Robots on call for grocery delivery in Singapore
Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'
How to spot depression in young children?
Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China
Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night