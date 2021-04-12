Sensex plummets over 1,100 points, Nifty below 15K in the opening session

Benchmark indices plunged on Monday amid a relentless surge in coronavirus cases and as worst-hit of Maharashtra mulls a lockdown, threatening to derail recovery.

Sensex plummeted 1,108.73 points to 48,482.59 in the opening session while Nifty tanked 337.45 points to 14,497.40.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.25% at 14,506.25 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 2.19% lower at 48,500.79.

Stocks across most industries declined, with financial shares being hit the hardest. HDFC Bank and HDFC were the two biggest drags on the Nifty 50, falling nearly 3% each.

Maharashtra is considering a lockdown and could take a final decision this week, a senior government official said.

India's corporate earnings season kicks off from Monday, with software services firm Tata Consultancy Services expected to report March-quarter results.

Data on the country's retail inflation for March is also expected later in the day.