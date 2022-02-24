Sensex plunges 2,700 points, Nifty under 16,300

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 24 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 15:51 ist
Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex on Thursday fell 2,700 points while Nifty remained under 16,300 amid Russia's attack on Ukraine pushing investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets.

More to follow...

