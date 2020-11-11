Sensex rallies 316 points to finish at fresh peak

Sensex rallies 316 points to finish at fresh peak; Nifty crosses 12,700

After touching its all-time peak of 43,708.47 during the session, the 30-share BSE index settled 316.02 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 43,593.67

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 11 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 16:09 ist
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Titan, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were in the red. Credit: PTI

Rallying for the eighth consecutive session, equity benchmark Sensex surged 316.02 points to close at a fresh lifetime high on Wednesday, tracking largely positive cues from global markets and strong foreign fund inflows.

After touching its all-time peak of 43,708.47 during the session, the 30-share BSE index settled 316.02 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 43,593.67.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty touched a fresh intra-day high of 12,769.75. It finished 118.05 points or 0.93 per cent up at its closing record of 12,749.15.

Tata Steel was the top gainer among the Sensex constituents, surging around 8 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, ONGC and UltraTech Cement.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Titan, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were in the red.

Domestic markets remained upbeat and extended gain for the eighth consecutive day as positive sentiments among investors following clarity of coronavirus vaccine by BioNTech-Pfizer and strong 2Q corporate earnings persist, said Arjun Yash Mahajan Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.

"While market witnessed some amount of volatility today led by profit booking in some of heavyweights, a sharp rebound in pharma, metals, IT and auto stocks supported market rally," he added.

Additionally, NDA's win in Bihar assembly elections bode well for domestic equities, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while Seoul and Tokyo closed with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 3.12 per cent higher at $44.98 per barrel.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
BSE
NSE
market
Nifty

What's Brewing

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Karnataka gets its first recycled plastic house

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

Moments that defined Season 13 of IPL

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

SpaceX ready to take four astronauts to ISS Saturday

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

Before Harris, this US VP broke a racial barrier

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

The Lead: Supporting education during the pandemic

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

Meet Tanay Manjrekar, first Indian to ride a HyperLoop

 