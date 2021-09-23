Sensex rallies over 400 points in early trade

Sensex rallies over 400 points in early trade

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 23 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 09:29 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex rallied 407.17 points to 59,334.50 in the opening session on Thursday. Nifty surged 119.85 points to 17,666.50.

More to follow...

