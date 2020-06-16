Sensex up over 700 pts, Nifty tops 10k in early trade

Sensex rallies over 700 pts in early trade, Nifty tops 10,000

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2020, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 10:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 700 points in early trade on Tuesday led by a rebound in financial stocks amid strong cues from global equities.

After touching a high of 34,022.01, the 30-share index was trading 725.86 points, or 2.18 percent, higher at 33,954.66.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 201.10 points, or 2.05 percent, to 10,014.80.

All Sensex components were trading in the positive territory with Tata Steel as the top gainer in the pack, jumping around 5 percent. ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Bank and SBI were also among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 552.09 points, or 1.63 percent, lower at 33,228.80, while the broader Nifty tumbled 159.20 points, or 1.60 percent, to close at 9,813.70.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 2,960.33 crore in the capital market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, global markets gained after US Federal Reserve launched a massive programme to support Main Street businesses hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The Fed announced its Main Street Lending Program and an emergency lifeline under which it will buy up to $750 billion in corporate bonds.

The plan is part of a massive financial backstop put in place by the bank to protect the economy from the worst of the virus crisis.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul rallied up to 4 per cent in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.53 percent to $39.51 per barrel. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
market
Nifty
NSE
BSE
Bombay Stock Exchange

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

 