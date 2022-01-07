Sensex rebounds 143 points; Nifty ends above 17,800

Sensex rebounds 143 points; Nifty ends above 17,800

The 30-share index ended 142.81 points or 0.24% higher at 59,744.65

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 07 2022, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 16:59 ist
Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.79%. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded 143 points on Friday, boosted by gains in index majors Reliance Industries, TCS and ICICI Bank amid a mixed trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ended 142.81 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 59,744.65. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 66.80 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 17,812.70.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 1.79 per cent, followed by TCS, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Titan were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.94 per cent to USD 82.76 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,926.77 crore, according to stock exchange data. 

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
Stocks
shares

