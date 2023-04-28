Sensex revisits 61k, Nifty above 18k

Sensex revisits 61k, Nifty above 18k; RIL, ITC stocks spurt

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 149.95 points or 0.84 per cent to finish at 18,065

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2023, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 16:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 460 points to reclaim the 61,000 mark while the Nifty closed above the 18k level on Friday, propelled by robust buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ITC amid fresh foreign fund inflows.

Rallying for the fifth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 463.06 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 61,112.44. During the day, it rallied 560.08 points or 0.92 per cent to 61,209.46.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 149.95 points or 0.84 per cent to finish at 18,065.

Wipro was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.89 per cent, followed by Nestle, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance.

In contrast, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank were the major laggards, skidding up to 2.39 per cent.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower. The US markets ended with significant gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark surged 348.80 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 60,649.38 on Thursday. The Nifty gained 101.45 points or 0.57 per cent to end at 17,915.05.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.45 per cent to USD 78.72 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Thursday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,652.95 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Sensex
Nifty
BSE
RIL
ITC

Related videos

What's Brewing

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

 