Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty below 17,200 at opening

Sensex rises 350 points, Nifty below 17,200 at opening

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 30 2021, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 09:46 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark index Sensex was up 350.67 points to 57,611.25 in the opening session on Tuesday. Meanwhile Nifty rose 103.85 points to 17,157.80.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE

What's Brewing

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

 