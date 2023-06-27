Sensex rises by 235 pts in early trade as IT, auto shares advance

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty advanced in early trade on Tuesday helped by buying in index majors HDFC twins and Infosys amid a mixed trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 235.52 points to 63,205.52 in early trade. The NSE Nifty advanced 72.4 points to 18,763.60.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

Titan, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Maruti and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong traded in the green while Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower. The US markets ended in the negative terrain on Monday.

"In the past few sessions, any intra-day strength is driven by only a few companies across a narrow set of sectors," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.47 per cent to USD 74.53 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 409.43 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

In a lacklustre trading on Monday, the BSE benchmark dipped 9.37 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 62,970, logging its third day of decline. The Nifty edged up by 25.70 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 18,691.20.