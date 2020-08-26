Sensex rises over 100 pts in early trade; Nifty tops 11,500 level

The BSE benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in index-heavyweight banking stocks amid persistent foreign fund inflow.

After touching a high of 38,980.60 in the opening session, the BSE Sensex was trading 98.93 points or 0.25 percent higher at 38,942.81; while the NSE Nifty was up 35.40 points or 0.31 percent at 11,507.65.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, surging around 4 percent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, M&M, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, HDFC and TCS were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed 44.80 points or 0.12 percent higher at 38,843.88, and Nifty inched up 5.80 points or 0.05 percent to close at 11,472.25.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,481.20 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

Traders said the extended rally in banking stocks lifted benchmark indices in early trade, despite tepid cues from Asian peers.

Persistent foreign fund inflow too buoyed market sentiment, they said.

In the international market, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-day deals, while stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.24 percent higher at $46.40 per barrel.