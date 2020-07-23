Sensex rises over 50 points in opening trade; Nifty tests 11,150

Sensex rises over 50 points; Nifty tests 11,150

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 23 2020, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2020, 10:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened with marginal gains on Thursday led by buying in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and ITC amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 59.02 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 37,930.54.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 34.70 points, or 0.31 percent, to 11,167.30.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around two percent, followed by L&T, Sun Pharma, ITC, Titan, HDFC, SBI and ONGC.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, M&M and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer finished 58.81 points, or 0.16 percent, lower at 37,871.52, and the Nifty slipped 29.65 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 11,132.60.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,665.57 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, movement in domestic benchmarks remained muted amid lack of strong directional cues.

Market bias remained positive on the firm global trend and sustained foreign fund inflows, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while Hong Kong slipped into the red.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended on a firm note in overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.18 percent to USD 44.37 per barrel.

