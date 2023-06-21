Sensex scales new peak of 63,588.31 points on International Yoga Day

In Yoga, the focus is on the inside rather than the outside world. We need to stretch slowly both ways to derive the maximum benefits from the Yoga asanas. The Indian stock markets’ key indices on Wednesday demonstrated the trend which is true to the basic features of Yoga.

The global cues were negative. Most analysts were expecting the markets to fall during the day. But the investors at the Indian equity markets decided to focus on inside – the positives from the macro-economic data, including decline in inflation and good industrial growth.

The 30 stock benchmark Sensex of the BSE started the day in the positive at 63,467.46 points and scaled a record high of 63,588.31 points in early trade, surpassing its previous intra-day record high of 63,583.07 points registered on December 1, 2022.

The markets fell slowly with the benchmark Sensex slipping into the red in the late morning session hitting a low of 63,315.62 points. The Sensex stretched upwards again and ended the day at 63,523.15 points, which is 195.45 points or 0.31% higher when compared with its previous day’s close.

The broader Nifty 50 of the NSE rallied 40.15 points or 0.21% to scale a new closing peak of 18,856.85 points. In the intra-day the Nifty 50 scaled a high of 18,875.90 points, only 12 points shy of its record high of 18,887.6 points scaled in December last year.

Drawing a parallel between Yoga and Wednesday’s market movement, Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said, “in Yoga focus is on the inside rather than outside world. In the market also investors should focus on her / his goal rather than index level.”

“In Yoga, benefits compound over a period of time. In the market long-term, compounding is immensely beneficial. Recommend investors to maintain disciplined asset allocation and long-term investment horizon,” Shah added.

HDFC duo led Wednesday's rally at Dalal Street. HDFC Bank surged 1.71% to Rs 1635.80. HDFC jumped 1.66% to Rs 2701.90. Power Grid Corporation soared 3.68% to Rs 258.10. Tech Mahindra, TCS, Wipro, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as laggards on the BSE Sensex outnumbered gainers. Out of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex, 17 closed in the red.

Mahindra & Mahindra slumped 1.59% to Rs 1373.95. ITC fell 1.29% to Rs 447.05. Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors were among the major Sensex losers.

The benchmark Sensex has rallied around 4% so far this year. Sustained buying by foreign institutions has led the recent rally in the market. Foreign institutional investors have invested around $9 billion in Indian equities since the beginning of the current financial year.

Will the rally continue at Dalal Street in the coming days? Analysts advise caution!

“Despite hitting record highs, the domestic market failed to sustain its upward trajectory due to prevailing concerns over global issues and a delayed monsoon,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

JayKrishna Gandhi, Head – Business Development, Institutional Equities, Emkay Global Financial Services, said the global AI driven rally has benefited the large Tech companies.

“The flurry of block deals and the higher demand on most of the offerings do make us a little uncomfortable from a near-term perspective. However, none of the indicators point at an overbought market as of now,” Gandhi added.