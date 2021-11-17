Sensex sheds 314 points, Nifty ends below 17,900

Sensex sheds 314 points, Nifty ends below 17,900

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2%, followed by Reliance Industries

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 17 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 16:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped 314 points on Wednesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank.

The 30-share index ended 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 60,008.33, extending losses for the second straight day. Similarly, the Nifty fell by 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,898.65.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Dr Reddy’s and M&M.

On the other hand, Maruti, Asian Paints, PowerGrid and NTPC were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with losses, while Shanghai was positive.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.90 per cent to $81.69 per barrel.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 