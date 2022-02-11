Sensex sinks 773 pts; Nifty slumps below 17,400

Sensex sinks 773 pts; Nifty slumps below 17,400

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 11 2022, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 17:44 ist
The 30-share BSE index ended 773.11 points or 1.31 per cent lower at 58,152.92. Credit: PTI Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 773 points on Friday, tracking huge losses in IT and financial stocks amid a fresh sell-off in global markets.

Persistent selling by foreign funds also affected the sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share BSE index ended 773.11 points or 1.31 per cent lower at 58,152.92. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 231.10 points or 1.31 per cent to 17,374.75.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, HCL Tech, SBI, Kotak Bank and HDFC.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

In other Asian markets, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai ended with losses, while Tokyo closed in the green.

Stock exchanges in Europe were under intense selling pressure in afternoon trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.43 per cent to USD 91.80 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, offloading shares worth Rs 1,732.58 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
BSE
NSE
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

Stylish new sneakers to watch out for in 2022

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What are asteroids made of? A sample tells us

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

What's next for TikTok's music industry revolution?

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

From knitting to packing: Indian cotton yarn's journey

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Compelling romantic drama

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

A look at politicians' stand on the heated hijab row

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

DH Toon | How is Eshwarappa 'not in Union Cabinet yet'?

 