Sensex slips 46.40 points, Nifty above 17,300 in opening session

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 09 2021, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 09:29 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex slips 46.40 points to 58,203.86 in opening session; Nifty inches 5.85 points lower to 17,347.65.

More to follow...

