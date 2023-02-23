Sensex slips nearly 100 pts, Nifty below 17,600 at open

Sensex slips nearly 100 points, Nifty below 17,600 at open

Meanwhile, rupee rose 11 paise to 82.77 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 23 2023, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 09:58 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex on Thursday declined 92.7 points to 59,652.28 points in the early trade, while Nifty slipped 34.5 points to 17,519.80 points. 

Meanwhile, rupee rose 11 paise to 82.77 against US dollar in early trade. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
Markets
BSE
NSE
Business News

What's Brewing

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State

Fearless in the fight for freedom

Fearless in the fight for freedom

DH Toon | Never too late?

DH Toon | Never too late?

Too high a price to clear the Bar

Too high a price to clear the Bar

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies

 