Sensex slips over 192 points in opening trade; Nifty slips below 15,850

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 192 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid unabated foreign fund outflows.

After slipping over 192.17 points lower, the 30-share BSE index pared some of its losses to trade 54.98 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 52,920.82 in initial deals, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 11.55 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,844.50.

Axis Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding more than 1 per cent, followed by Maruti, SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank. Reliance was trading 0.41 per cent lower.

On the other hand, ITC, Titan, Infosys, Sun Pharma, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 138.59 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 52,975.80, and Nifty advanced 32 points or 0.20 per cent to finish at 15,856.0.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 163.31 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong were in the red, while Tokyo was trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.51 per cent to USD 73.72 per barrel.