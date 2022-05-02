Sensex slips over 600 points, Nifty below 17,000 at open

Indian stock exchanges kicked off May on a weak note, tracking weakness in Asian peers after a sell-off in US stocks on Friday, as investors await an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week.

Sensex on Monday slipped 648.25 points to 56,412.62 in the early trade, while Nifty tanked 185.3 points to 16,917.25. The benchmark indexes on Friday had posted losses for a third straight week.

Nifty's IT index, auto index and metal index were the top segment losers on Monday, falling over 1% each.

Markets will be closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Investor focus will turn to the Federal Reserve that is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points when the central bank's meeting concludes on Wednesday.

Market participants will also watch for signals about the future path for interest rates, the Fed's plans for reducing its balance sheet and its view on when inflation will recede.

In India, Nifty component HDFC Ltd, down 0.3%, was set to report quarterly results later in the day.

Several Asian markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

