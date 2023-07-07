Sensex slumps 505 points on weak global cues

The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex slumped 505 points on Friday after hitting a fresh record high in the intra-day as sentiments turned bearish towards the close of the trading on the weekend amid negative cues from the global peers.

Both the key indices, Sensex and Nifty, started the day in the negative but recovered the losses within an hour of opening of the trade hitting fresh record highs for the sixth time in seven sessions. The benchmark Sensex of the BSE hit a record high of 65,898.98 points in the intra-day, while wider Nifty 50 of the NSE surged to a high of 19,523.60 points.

Negative cues from the international markets amid concerns of further monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve turned the sentiments at the Dalal Street bearish in the afternoon session dragging the Sensex down to a low of 65,175.74 points in the intra-day.

“The domestic market succumbed to profit-booking as heat waves from weak global markets hit the shore,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex ended the day 505.19 points or 0.77 per cent down at 65,280.45 points. The Nifty slumped 165.50 points or 0.85 per cent to close at 19,331.80 points.

Global equities declined due to a spike in US bond yields, fuelled by expectations of a prolonged high-interest rate environment following a sharp increase in US private payroll data, Nair said.

Liquor stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state budget proposed to increase duty on Indian-made foreign liquor by 20 per cent and on beer by 10 per cent.

Share price of United Spirits tumbled 3.05 per cent to Rs 914.90 on the BSE. Globus Spirits dipped 1.66 per cent to Rs 1249.40. Som Distilleries & Breweries slumped 2.41 per cent to Rs 295.05. Share price of Radico Khaitan dipped 2.14 per cent to Rs 1354.60.

Nearly Rs 2 lakh crore worth of investors’ wealth was eroded. The combined market capitalisation of the BSE listed companies fell by Rs 1.92 lakh crore to Rs 299.78 lakh crore.

“The Nifty experienced a significant decline after failing to maintain its position above 19500,” said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities.

Bears dominated the market. Out of the 30 stocks that are part of the benchmark Sensex only 5 closed in the positive, while 44 of the 50 Nifty stocks ended the day in the red.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slumped to a six-week low against the US dollar, tracking weakness in other Asian currencies. Rupee closed 0.28 per cent down at 82.74 against a dollar on Friday, the lowest level since May 23.