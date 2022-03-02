Sensex slumps 613.55 points, banking stocks in red

Sensex on Wednesday slumped 613.55 points to 55,633.73 in the opening session. Nifty declined 175.30 points to 16,618.60.
Banking stocks were mostly in the red with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank being the worst hit.
Tata Steel was the top gainer with stocks up over 3 per cent.
More to follow...
