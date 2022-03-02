Sensex slumps 613.55 points, banking stocks in red

Sensex slumps 613.55 points, banking stocks in red

Tata Steel was the top gainer with stocks up over 3 per cent

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 02 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 09:45 ist

Sensex on Wednesday slumped 613.55 points to 55,633.73 in the opening session. Nifty declined 175.30 points to 16,618.60.

Banking stocks were mostly in the red with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank being the worst hit.

Tata Steel was the top gainer with stocks up over 3 per cent.

More to follow...

Sensex
BSE
NSE
Business News
Nifty
Markets

