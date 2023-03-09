Sensex snaps 3-day winning run; falls 540 points

Sensex snaps 3-day winning run; falls 540 points

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, skidding 3.31 per cent

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 09 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 16:47 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: AFP File Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex declined nearly 540 points on Thursday, pressured by heavy selling in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and ICICI Bank amid a sluggish trend in the global markets.

Besides, a weak rupee against major currencies overseas further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Snapping its three-day gaining streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened strong but came under severe selling pressure to close 541.81 points or 0.90 per cent lower at 59,806.28.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 164.80 points or 0.93 per cent to 17,589.60.

Also Read | Gross tax revenue likely to reach Rs 33 lakh crore in FY24: PM

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, skidding 3.31 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Maruti, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, L&T, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

Sector-wise, BSE Auto and Consumer Durable witnessed intense selling during the session.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap fell 0.55 per cent and the small-cap slipped 0.20 per cent.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul settled in the red while Tokyo closed with gains.

Equities in Europe were also trading with significant losses in mid-session deals. Equities on Wall Street closed mixed in the overnight session.

The rupee fell 7 paise to close at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,671.56 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.01 per cent to $82.65 per barrel.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nifty
Sensex
Markets
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

Tale of runaway groom, frantic wife, and B'luru traffic

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

PMLA provision against cryptocurrency: What it means

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Celebrating Karnataka's women scientists

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

Deprivation amid rise in K’taka human development index

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity

Women are going gray. Get over it

Women are going gray. Get over it

 