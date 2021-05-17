Sensex soars 300 points in opening trade to 49,000

Sensex soars 300 points in opening trade to reclaim 49,000-mark; Nifty rises nearly 80 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2021, 09:40 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 09:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty jumped 300 and nearly 80 points respectively, with the latter reclaiming the 49,000-mark in the opening session. While Sensex rose by 300.45 points to 49,033, Nifty climbed 78.65 to 14,756.45,

More updates to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

DH Toon | Covid: GOI occupies the room for complacency

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Crews battle Los Angeles fire that forced evacuations

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Pope warns of 'spiral of death' in Middle East clashes

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

Sharks use Earth's magnetic field as GPS, experts say

 