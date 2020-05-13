Sensex soars over 1,100 points; Nifty touches 9,500

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore, Sensex soared over 1,100 points in the early trade.

Sensex opened 935.42 points up and is currently trading at 32,204.98.

Nifty touched the 9,500-mark minutes after the opening. It is now trading 228.85 points up at 9,425.40.

More to follow...