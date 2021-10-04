Sensex surges 340.95 points to 59,106.53

Sensex surges 340.95 points to 59,106.53

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2021, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 09:32 ist
BSE building, Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex surged 340.95 points to 59,106.53 in the opening session, while Nifty jumped 98.40 points to 17,630.45.

More to follow...

