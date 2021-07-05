Sensex surges over 200 points in opening trade

Sensex surges over 200 points in opening trade, Nifty tops 15,790

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1%, followed by Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 10:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Monday, tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 211.04 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 52,695.71 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty inched 65.10 points or 0.41 per cent up to 15,787.30.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 1 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s and HDFC were the laggards.

Also Read | Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE index ended 166.07 points or 0.32 per cent higher at 52,484.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 42.20 points or 0.27 per cent up at 15,722.20.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 982.80 crore on Friday, as per provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Shanghai were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Tokyo and Hong Kong were in the red.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.09 per cent to $76.10 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Bombay Stock Exchange
National Stock Exchange
Stock Markets

What's Brewing

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

Bannerghatta set for baby boom of jumbos

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

'Ex-AIADMK minister took 1.50 tonne sweets home'

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

DH Toon | Follow 'Rafale-appropriate behaviour'!

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Park to be made with uncollected ashes of Covid victims

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes

 