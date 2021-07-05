Sensex surges over 200 points in opening trade

Sensex surges over 200 points in opening trade, Nifty up 65 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2021, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 09:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Markets opened on a high on Monday, with benchmark indices Sensex surging 211.04 points to 52,695.71, while Nifty rose 65.10 points to 15,787.30.

More to follow...

