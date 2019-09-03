Sensex tanks 600 points, rupee plunges by 90 paise

Investors battling economic slowdown were in for a double whammy on Tuesday as the Sensex tanked nearly 600 points while the rupee slid 90 paise against the US dollar.

At 2:21 PM, the 30-share index was trading at 36,787.04 down by 545.75 points, while the broader index Nifty plunged 162.65 points to trade at 10,860.60.

The domestic currency opened 55 paise lower in the Interbank Forex Markets at 71.95 against the greenback, as the outflow of foreign investors from Indian markets continued. The rupee continued to depreciate further and touched the mark of 72.30 against the dollar, down 90 paise.

Traders suggest that it is the continued outflow by foreign investors. “The growth numbers were not supporting. And there was no major support from Asian markets as well. So FIIs continued selling,” traders said.

The rupee gained 38 paise to close at a two-week high of 71.50 against the US dollar on Friday on renewed hopes of US-China trade talks. The higher surcharge on the ‘super-rich’ in the budget and lack of fiscal stimulus had triggered the sell-off by FIIs in Indian markets. However, the move was rolled back two weeks back.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE ended 263.86 points higher at 37,332.79, while the Nifty rose 74.95 points to close at 11,023.25. Financial markets remained closed on Monday on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Tuesday included Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC, M&M, NTPC, Vedanta, ITC and SBI, which fell up to 4 per cent.

On the other hand, IT stocks rallied as the rupee depreciated 65 paise against its previous close to trade at 72.07 in early session. TechM, HCL Tech, TCS and Infosys jumped up to 2 per cent.