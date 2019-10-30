Sensex tests 40k level for first time since Budget

The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) – Sensex – tested the 40,000-mark for the first time since Budget 2020 was presented on July 5.

The Sensex opened 223.79 points up over the Tuesday’s close at 40,055.63 point. It further went up to touch the 40,100 level, before sell-off happened took place. At the time of filing this copy, the index was trading at 39,853.09, up 21.25 points (0.05%).

The last time Sensex traded above the 40,000-mark was on July 5, when touched an intra-day high of 40,032.41.

On the other hand, broader index NSE’s Nifty 50 opened at 11,883.90, up 97 points from the Tuesday’s close. At the time of filing this copy, Nifty was trading at 11,808.10, up 0.18% from yesterday’s close.

The sentiment in the markets is also positive, with 892 advances on BSE, against 532 declines.