Sensex tumbles 338 points; Nifty slips below 15,000

Sensex tumbles 338 points; Nifty slips below 15,000

M&M, IndusInd Bank, Titan, L&T and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 20 2021, 16:36 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 16:36 ist
BSE building. Credit: PTI File Photo

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 338 points on Thursday, dragged by losses in index majors HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak global cues.

Slipping below the 50,000 mark, the 30-share BSE index ended 337.78 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 49,564.86. The broader NSE Nifty declined 124.10 points or 0.83 per cent to 14,906.05.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 3 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Titan, L&T and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said domestic equities corrected for second consecutive day as selling pressure in financials, FMCG and metals dragged Nifty below 15,000 levels.

"Further, weak global cues led by increasing apprehensions among investors post release of FOMC meeting minutes also weighed on sentiments,”he stated.

Metal stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure after China’s move to curb commodity prices in the country, Modi added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a negative note, while Nikkei was in the positive terrain.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.15 per cent higher at $66.76 per barrel. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSE
NSE
Sensex
Nifty
Markets

What's Brewing

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling

 