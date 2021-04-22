Sensex tumbles 463.36 pts to 47,242.44 in opening session on Thursday; Nifty declines 130.10 pts to 14,166.30.
More details awaited
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?
Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?
Old mess and a new 'waste' body
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat
This couple married four times to maximise their leave
Climate change altering migration of whales?