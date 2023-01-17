Sensex up 234.16 pts, Nifty at 17,959.35 in early trade

Sensex up 234.16 points, Nifty up by 64.5 points at 17,959.35 in early trade

This is a developing story...

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 17 2023, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 09:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex advances 234.16 points to 60,327.13 in early trade; Nifty up 64.5 points to 17,959.35.

 

More to follow....

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Stocks
Markets
shares
Business News

What's Brewing

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

Djokovic return splits fans at Australian Open

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

DH Toon | Wounded middle class calls out 'sadist' FM

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

 