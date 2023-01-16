Sensex up 300 points, Nifty above 18K in early trade

Markets opened higher on Monday, helped by a better-than-expected earnings report from HDFC Bank, although higher oil prices and continued foreign investor selling kept a lid on gains.

Sensex climbed 325.59 points to 60,586.77 in early trade on Monday. Nifty was up 93.05 points to 18,049.65.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with the heavyweight financials rising more than 0.5 per cent.

HDFC Bank rose 0.5 per cent, and was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index, after reporting a jump in third-quarter profit, aided by higher top-line and healthy loan growth.

On the flip side, data shows foreign portfolio investors have sold Rs 15,068 crore worth of equities in 2023 so far.

Meanwhile, oil prices held near 2023 highs on optimism that China's reopening will lift demand. High crude prices hurt big importers like India as they hurt inflation and government financials.

Among other stocks, Avenue Supermarts slid nearly 4 per cent after reporting its core profit margins fell in the third quarter due to weak demand.